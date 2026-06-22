Is it possible to withdraw or transfer children's funds from a special account

Children's funds can only be used cashless for designated purposes.

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Funds from targeted "children's" benefits cannot be withdrawn in cash or transferred to another account.

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity emphasized that this exclusively applies to:

benefits for child care up to 1 year old;

"eYasla" assistance;

"School Package";

compensation for the cost of the "Baby Package".

"They can only be used cashless for designated purposes," the agency stated.

They added that funds from targeted programs — "eYasla", child care assistance up to one year, "Baby Package" and "School Package" — can be spent in stores whose payment terminals have MCC codes specified by the Ministry.

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