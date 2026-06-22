  1. Society

Is it possible to withdraw or transfer children's funds from a special account

23:30, 22 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Children's funds can only be used cashless for designated purposes.
Is it possible to withdraw or transfer children's funds from a special account
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Funds from targeted "children's" benefits cannot be withdrawn in cash or transferred to another account.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity emphasized that this exclusively applies to:

  • benefits for child care up to 1 year old;
  • "eYasla" assistance;
  • "School Package";
  • compensation for the cost of the "Baby Package".

"They can only be used cashless for designated purposes," the agency stated.

They added that funds from targeted programs — "eYasla", child care assistance up to one year, "Baby Package" and "School Package" — can be spent in stores whose payment terminals have MCC codes specified by the Ministry.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

New Combat Contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Service Terms, Payments, and Bonuses up to 1 Million Hryvnias

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has introduced a new model of combat contracts for servicemen.

MSEC Reform: Expert Teams Establish Disability Only for One Year for Irreversible Health Conditions

The Ministry of Health assures that the OPFO system operates according to clear criteria, but patients face disregard of direct legal norms.

The National Bank of Ukraine cancels anonymous top-ups via terminals: operations can only be confirmed through a mobile phone

Financial inclusion bank and new rules for terminals: a guide for users.

A Few Hours to Prepare for a Hearing Is Not Enough for a Fair Trial: How a Case of Petty Hooliganism Ended Up in the ECHR

A few hours to prepare for a hearing is not enough for a fair trial: how a case of petty hooliganism ended up in the ECHR.

Defense procurement inspections now depend on risks: how the new system will work

The government has defined the status of the Main Department of State Quality Assurance as an authorized body and established a direct prohibition on interference in its operational activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]