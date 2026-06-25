Are survivor's pensions paid to students during summer holidays: PFU explanation

The Pension Fund explained whether the payment of survivor's pensions to full-time students continues during the summer holidays.

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The Pension Fund of Ukraine continues to answer citizens' questions regarding pension payments.

This time, a young woman asked the agency the following question: "I am 19 years old, finished my first year at university, will my survivor's pension for my deceased father be continued during the summer holidays?".

The PFU emphasized that according to Article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," children studying full-time, including at higher education institutions, have the right to receive a survivor's pension until they finish their studies, but not longer than until they reach 23 years of age, and orphaned children – until they reach 23 years regardless of whether they study or not.

"According to the Regulations on the organization of the educational process in higher education institutions, the academic year lasts 12 months, usually starting on September 1, and for students consists of study days, days of final assessments, exam sessions, weekends, holidays, and vacation days.

If the pension recipient does not lose student status, the pension payment continues throughout the entire academic year, including during holidays," the PFU added.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine receives information about a student's full-time education from the Unified State Electronic Database on Education.

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