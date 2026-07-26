Benefits for purchasing solid household stove fuel: what you need to know

When assigning benefits for the purchase of solid household stove fuel, information about receiving or not receiving one-time financial assistance for fuel purchase from international organizations is taken into account.

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From 2026, the procedure for granting benefits for the purchase of solid household stove fuel and liquefied gas has undergone significant changes. This was reminded by the Pension Fund.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine assigns benefits for payment of housing and communal services and for the purchase of solid fuel within a single mechanism.

In addition, when assigning benefits for the purchase of solid household stove fuel, information about receiving or not receiving one-time financial assistance for fuel purchase from international organizations is taken into account. This helps to avoid double financing of the same type of assistance and ensures support is provided to those citizens who truly need it. At the same time, the right of beneficiaries to receive benefits remains guaranteed, and the assignment is carried out in accordance with the requirements of current legislation, taking into account all available information.

Do beneficiaries need to submit confirmation regarding receiving international assistance?

Citizens do not need to independently submit confirmation regarding receiving international assistance. Relevant information is sent to the Pension Fund of Ukraine through information interaction between authorized bodies.

At the same time, these changes are aimed at ensuring targeted state support and fair distribution of budget funds. Thanks to information interaction between state bodies and international partners, information about assistance provided to citizens for the purchase of solid household stove fuel is taken into account during the consideration of applications.

Payment start dates

After receiving information about the fact that the beneficiary has not received one-time financial assistance for the purchase of solid household stove fuel funded by international organizations, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, starting from the 2026/27 heating season in November, pays the calculated benefit for the purchase of solid household stove fuel.

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