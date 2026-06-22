New Combat Contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Service Terms, Payments, and Bonuses up to 1 Million Hryvnias

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has introduced a new model of combat contracts for servicemen.

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In fact, this is an attempt to change the very logic of military service — from an open mobilization term to a contract system with a fixed horizon and "market" motivation.

Service term known in advance

One of the key innovations is the introduction of clear contract service terms depending on the category of military personnel and the level of risk.

According to the updated model:

in the most high-risk units — approximately 10–14 months of service;

for other combat specialties — up to 24 months;

longer contracts are provided for certain directions, but also with a fixed term.

The main principle: the serviceman knows from the start when the contract ends.

Risk allowance

The Ministry of Defense essentially enshrines a new financial motivation model — payment based on the level of risk in performing tasks. These are contracts considering risk and workload — the closer to the front line, the higher the payments. This is provided for UAV pilots, MLRS operators, electronic warfare specialists, artillerymen, and other specialists not included in the list of positions for infantry-assault contracts.

The Ministry of Defense offers defenders more certainty about their service and more opportunities for career growth.

The new combat contract can be concluded by:

those liable for military service;

active servicemen.

The combat contract term is 24 months.

There is also a multi-level payment system:

basic monetary allowance;

monthly supplements;

combat participation bonuses;

increased payments for assault and frontline units.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the model aims to make service more predictable and fair in terms of workload and risk.

Bonus up to 1 million hryvnias: how it works

A separate element of the new system is a one-time financial reward for signing the contract.

According to the presented concept:

the payment can reach up to 1 million UAH;

funds are not paid out all at once;

staged accrual is provided — part upon signing, the rest during service.

Social package after service

After the contract ends, servicemen are promised a package of guarantees, which includes:

social support during the transition period;

access to state programs;

opportunities for retraining and education;

medical guarantees after service.

What actually changes for the serviceman

To simplify the proposed reform, the main difference lies in the transition from the model "serve as long as mobilization lasts" to the model "sign a contract for a specific term and understand your conditions in advance." Currently, a significant part of servicemen serve under mobilization without a clearly defined end date. This uncertainty has long remained one of the most acute problems raised by both the servicemen themselves and their families.

The system proposed by the Ministry of Defense aims to change this approach. A person should understand before signing the contract how long the service will last, what level of risk the chosen specialty entails, and what payments they can expect.

Another fundamental difference is the financial model. While the current payment system mostly consists of a basic monetary allowance and separate combat bonuses, the new concept provides a clearer dependence between the level of danger and the amount of compensation. Essentially, the Ministry of Defense proposes to introduce a market principle: the more complex and dangerous the tasks performed by the serviceman, the higher their financial compensation should be. A separate innovation is large one-time bonuses for signing the contract. Thus, the state tries not only to attract new people to the military but also to retain them throughout the entire service term through phased payments.

Additionally, the focus shifts to the period after service. Whereas previously the main attention was on military service itself, the new model provides comprehensive support for the person after returning to civilian life — through state programs, education, retraining, and social guarantees.

At the same time, the main question remains open: will there be enough financial incentives to compensate for the extremely high risks of combat specialties and ensure stable replenishment of the army during a prolonged war.

The system shifts from mobilization to contract logic

Legally and conceptually, the new model means a gradual move from the classic mobilization system to a contract army.

The new combat contract from the Ministry of Defense is an attempt to legally and financially reformat the military service model in Ukraine, making it more predictable and contractual.

The effectiveness of the reform will depend on whether the new system can become sufficiently attractive and competitive.

As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Ministry of Defense provided clarifications regarding the new motivational contract system in the Defense Forces and answered servicemen's questions about the procedure for signing them.

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