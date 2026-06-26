UAH 40,000 per day of assault: new reward system in the Defense Forces

The reform of monetary provision introduces an incentive system: from UAH 10,000 for "rear" personnel to UAH 460,000 for "combat" personnel.

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted landmark Resolution No. 768, which launched a two-year experimental project. The goal is clear — a transition from forced mobilization to motivated contracts through the introduction of financial incentives and clear service timeframes. This reform changes the payment system by linking it to specific risk zones and battlefield performance. For potential recruits, this document serves both as a roadmap of opportunities and a list of new legal obligations.

Payment system: From rear to assault

The new monetary provision model under Resolution No. 768 does not replace old payments but layers on top of them, creating a multi-vector incentive system. According to the Ministry of Defense, it does not change the basic monetary provision, which consists of the official salary, payments for military rank, seniority bonuses, service specifics, and monthly premiums. The document introduces a new system of combat rewards on top of the existing ones: additional payments are tied to the specific area of deployment and the nature of tasks performed.

Rear reward

All servicemen who do not perform direct combat tasks are granted an additional payment of 10,000 UAH. This raises the minimum income threshold in the Armed Forces to 30,000 UAH per month.

Combat differentiation

Payments are now strictly tied to "frontlines":

100,000 UAH/month: for direct participation in combat operations

+170,000 UAH/month: for tasks at the contact line up to the platoon strongpoint (Pl SP) level

+70,000 UAH/month: for tasks at the company strongpoint (Co SP) level

Assault daily allowances

This is the most dynamic part of the payments. For each day of active assault actions deep in enemy defense or on the contact line, 40,000 UAH is paid.

For restoring own positions — 20,000 UAH/day

Bonuses for results

Outside any limits, bonuses are paid for "trophies": 100,000 UAH for each prisoner and 15,000 UAH for confirmed destruction of enemy personnel in close combat.

Financial limits and the "Maximum"

It is legally important to understand the concept of the 460,000 UAH limit. This is the total amount of combat rewards and assault daily allowances per month.

What is not included in the limit and is paid additionally:

Basic monthly monetary provision (salary).

One-time assistance for signing the contract (from 26,000 UAH).

Personal bonuses for prisoners and destroyed enemies.

Relocation assistance.

Service terms: end of contracts with no indefinite date

One of the key changes of the reform was the introduction of clear terms for military service contracts. Previously, many servicemen signed contracts that were effectively tied to the end of a special period or the announcement of demobilization.

The new model provides fixed contract terms depending on the category of serviceman and the nature of tasks performed.

For servicemen already serving in combat units, a 10-month contract is established. Civilians and reservists entering combat positions for the first time will sign 14-month contracts, with at least 12 months spent directly in combat roles.

Separate conditions are provided for veterans who decide to return to the Defense Forces after discharge. For them, the minimum contract term is from six months.

For servicemen in non-combat specialties, as well as those serving in rear and support units, a so-called basic contract for 24 months is introduced.

A key guarantee of the new system is the serviceman's right to be discharged after the contract term ends without linkage to the duration of martial law or special periods.

Social guarantees: housing, work, and right to rest

Besides updating the contract system and monetary provision, the reform envisages expanding social guarantees for servicemen.

In particular, the state offers preferential housing loans at 3% annual interest for the entire service period, as well as compensation for housing rent expenses.

Another innovation is the possibility to independently choose a military unit and vacant position through recruiting centers or specialized online platforms. This approach aims to strengthen motivation and ensure more effective personnel distribution.

Servicemen also retain labor and educational guarantees. During service, their job, position, and right to continue education after service completion are secured in cases provided by law.

Special attention is given to servicemen's recovery after combat tasks. The resolution provides additional rest for those performing tasks on the combat contact line: one day of rest is granted for every two days of combat tasks up to the company strongpoint level inclusive.

Safety formula after service

One of the key changes in Resolution No. 768 is the guarantee of deferment from mobilization after contract completion.

Servicemen who successfully fulfill the motivational contract conditions are granted a basic deferment from conscription for 6 months.

Additionally, a system of extra bonuses applies:

+3 months deferment for every 30 days of direct combat participation — for 10- and 14-month contracts;

for every 30 days of direct combat participation — for 10- and 14-month contracts; +6 months deferment for each year of service during martial law before contract signing — for current servicemen signing 10-month contracts;

for each year of service during martial law before contract signing — for current servicemen signing 10-month contracts; for the 24-month basic contract, an additional 1 month deferment for every 30 days of combat work is provided.

Thus, the actual deferment period may significantly exceed the basic six months and will depend on the intensity of the serviceman's combat participation and previous service experience.

What to pay attention to

Despite a significant package of financial and social incentives, the new system contains several features to consider before signing a contract.

Resolution No. 768 is introduced as a two-year experimental project. Therefore, the future of some mechanisms after this period will depend on future decisions by the legislature and government.

For contracts in combat positions, direct participation in combat tasks is required. A serviceman may be involved in assault actions or other combat operations according to command decisions and unit needs.

The main part of additional rewards — including combat allowances and assault payments — is not included in the monetary provision base from which military pensions are later calculated. Therefore, actual income during service may be significantly higher than the amount considered for pension provision.

Payments for staying at designated defense lines are calculated proportionally to the actual time spent performing tasks in the respective zone. Accordingly, any reduction in this period affects the reward amount.

Some bonus payments, especially for destroying the enemy in close combat, require proper documentary confirmation.

In summary, Resolution No. 768 offers one of the most extensive contract service reforms since the full-scale war began: servicemen receive clear service terms, significantly increased combat rewards, and additional social guarantees. At the same time, most benefits are directly linked to performing combat tasks and require careful review of specific contract conditions.

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