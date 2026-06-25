"White Business Club" grew to 9.3 thousand participants: the list updated by a third over the quarter

Over the quarter, the list was updated by 32%, with 1,490 companies added and 1,216 removed.

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As of mid-June 2026, according to the State Tax Service, the White Business Club has 9,251 participants. The composition has been updated by a third over the quarter.

As analysts from Opendatabot indicate, over the quarter the list grew by 3%: in the latest update, 1,490 companies were added to the register and 1,216 companies were removed. Overall, the list was updated by 32%.

94% of the list consists of companies — 8,673 businesses, the remaining 6% — 578 sole proprietors.

Where companies are registered and operate

8,640 companies from the list are registered and operating, one is in the process of termination, one is in bankruptcy proceedings (rehabilitation). For 31 companies, data is hidden, so their status, region, and other information cannot be determined.

Half of the companies on the list operate under the general taxation system — 4,788. Another 20% operate under the simplified system as group 4 — 1,720, and 20% as group 3 — 1,689. 6% of businesses are also residents of Diia.City — 476 companies.

The largest number of companies operate in agriculture — 1,808 (21%) and in trade and vehicle repair — 1,772 (20%). 17% are involved in manufacturing (1,459), and 7% each in construction and real estate.

Every fifth company of the Club is registered in Kyiv — 1,892 (22%). Another 9% of companies are registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (800), and 8% each in Kyiv region (670) and Lviv region (657).

The fewest companies on the list, aside from frontline regions, are registered in Zakarpattia (169) and Chernivtsi (129) regions.

Currently, among the White Business Club participants there are 578 sole proprietors. 88% are on the simplified system (group 3), 12% on the general taxation system.

Geographically, entrepreneurs from Dnipropetrovsk region lead again — 76 sole proprietors, or 13% of the total, almost as many sole proprietors are from the capital — 74 (13%), and 9% of entrepreneurs are registered in Lviv region.

The fewest sole proprietors in the White Business Club — 2% each — are from Zakarpattia, Rivne, and Kirovohrad regions.

The most popular sector among entrepreneurs is also trade and vehicle repair: 221. This is more than a third — 38% of sole proprietors on the list. Far behind are the transport and logistics sector (13%) and administrative services (9%).

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