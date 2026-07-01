Judge Serhiy Voznyuk from Boryspil, who exempted traffic violators from administrative liability, was reprimanded

Disciplinary action in the form of a reprimand was applied to Serhiy Voznyuk, a judge of the Boryspil City District Court, for systematic violations in handling administrative offense cases.

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The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice reviewed a consolidated disciplinary case regarding Serhiy Voznyuk, a judge of the Boryspil City District Court of Kyiv region, opened based on complaints from Roman Maselko, Kateryna Budko, and Tetiana Chyzhyk. As a result of the review, Judge Serhiy Voznyuk was held disciplinarily liable.

Disciplinary cases were opened from June 2025 to January 2026, and on May 5, 2026, the High Council of Justice consolidated them into one proceeding and referred it to the Second Disciplinary Chamber. The case preparation was carried out by a disciplinary inspector who presented a detailed conclusion based on the analysis of the materials.

The complaints concerned Judge Serhiy Voznyuk's practice in cases of administrative offenses under Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (driving under the influence). In particular, the disciplinary inspector found systematic application by Judge Serhiy Voznyuk of the provisions of Article 22 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — exempting offenders from administrative liability due to the insignificance of the offense without proper motivation. After detailed examination, 28 court decisions were found to contain unmotivated rulings. In several cases, Judge Serhiy Voznyuk did not assess the recurrence of the offense (part 2 of Article 130 of the Code), despite the presence of relevant certificates about previous liability in the case materials. Circumstances indicating persistent socially dangerous behavior of the offender were also not taken into account.

The chamber separately reviewed the practice of imposing punishment only in the form of a fine without deprivation of the right to drive, even in cases where the blood alcohol level significantly exceeded critical limits. In one case, the level was over 6 per mille, which according to generally accepted medical standards indicates a critical condition and a threat to road safety. Despite this, Judge Serhiy Voznyuk limited the punishment to a fine without applying a stricter sanction.

Complainants also drew attention to the illegal application by Judge Serhiy Voznyuk of an additional measure — obliging offenders to transfer funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is not provided for by current legislation. In some cases, defenders, aware of this practice, made voluntary contributions even before the court hearing, and Judge Serhiy Voznyuk considered them as mitigating circumstances. Additionally, in several cases, Judge Serhiy Voznyuk took into account the results of independent expert examinations conducted in violation of the established procedure (Article 266 of the Code).

In his explanations, Judge Serhiy Voznyuk emphasized the court's discretionary powers when deciding on insignificance, the need to consider the offender's personality, family circumstances, health condition, and the purpose of administrative liability — correction and prevention of new offenses. He expressed his conviction about the unconstitutionality of certain provisions of Article 33 of the Code, which limit the possibility of considering mitigating circumstances, and mentioned relevant appeals to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

After discussion, the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice decided to hold Judge Serhiy Voznyuk of the Boryspil City District Court of Kyiv region disciplinarily liable and apply a reprimand with deprivation of the right to receive an additional payment to the judge's salary for one month.

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