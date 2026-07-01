A single father can travel abroad without children: what is needed for this

According to lawyers, raising children independently grants the right to deferment from mobilization and travel abroad.

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A father who independently raises minor children can travel abroad without their presence. For this, it is necessary to have properly prepared documents.

As lawyers note, according to subparagraph 2-6 of the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 57, a father who independently raises children has the right to cross the state border without their presence.

To travel abroad, it is necessary to have with you:

a foreign passport,

documents confirming the presence of children,

an electronic military registration document (e-VOD) indicating a valid deferment,

properly issued deferment from mobilization.