A single father can travel abroad without children: what is needed for this
19:34, 1 July 2026
According to lawyers, raising children independently grants the right to deferment from mobilization and travel abroad.
A father who independently raises minor children can travel abroad without their presence. For this, it is necessary to have properly prepared documents.
As lawyers note, according to subparagraph 2-6 of the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 57, a father who independently raises children has the right to cross the state border without their presence.
To travel abroad, it is necessary to have with you:
- a foreign passport,
- documents confirming the presence of children,
- an electronic military registration document (e-VOD) indicating a valid deferment,
- properly issued deferment from mobilization.
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