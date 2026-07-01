In Kyiv, they ask to turn on air conditioners in public transport

During the summer period, passengers often suffer from heat inside vehicles due to turned off or malfunctioning air conditioners.

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An appeal 14328 has been registered on the Kyiv electronic petitions website, proposing to make it mandatory to turn on air conditioners in the capital's public transport and to create a separate category for prompt response in the "1551" system.

The petition author notes that a significant part of the rolling stock of CE "Kyivpastrans" is equipped with air conditioning systems, but during the summer period passengers often suffer from heat inside vehicles due to turned off or malfunctioning air conditioners.

"The existing complaint review mechanism through the Contact Center '1551' takes weeks and is limited to formal responses, which makes it impossible to solve the problem in real time," the author states.

Proposals from the petition authors:

make it mandatory to turn on air conditioners inside transport vehicles when the air temperature is above +22°C;

create a separate category in the "1551" system for complaints about non-working air conditioners in public transport;

establish an operational response procedure to such complaints within 1–2 hours with automatic forwarding of requests to depot dispatchers for quick inspection or replacement of the vehicle on the route.

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