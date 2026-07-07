High Council of Justice considers dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba, leaves HQCJ submission without consideration

The High Council of Justice has left without consideration the HQCJ submission regarding the dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba from the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region.

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The High Council of Justice considered the submission of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine regarding the dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba of the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region.

HQCJ submission on the dismissal of Oleh Dziuba

On December 16, 2024, following a qualification assessment, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine found Oleh Dziuba to be unfit for the position held and submitted a proposal to the High Council of Justice for his dismissal from the position of judge of the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region, under Decision No. 234/ko-24.

Why the HQCJ reached this conclusion

The main reason was an insufficient overall score under the criteria of integrity, professional ethics, and competence. Oleh Dziuba scored only 671.875 points, slightly above the minimum required threshold of 67%. In particular, he received a low score for the practical task — 63.25 points.

Integrity issues played a significant role. The Public Integrity Council issued a negative opinion, pointing to multiple inaccuracies and errors in the judge’s declarations over various years. In particular, these concerned an undeclared or incorrectly declared land plot of 983 sq. m, as well as an apartment belonging to his wife. In addition, the Commission raised concerns about the circumstances under which ownership rights to several apartments had been acquired and about the undervaluation of their sale price.

Additional questions arose in connection with Oleh Dziuba’s multiple trips to Russia in 2014–2015. The judge provided explanations regarding all the remarks, but they did not convince the Commission of his full compliance with the criteria of integrity and professional ethics.

Appeal against the HQCJ decision

Disagreeing with the Commission’s actions during the plenary session held on December 16, 2024, as well as with Decision No. 234/ko-24, Dziuba filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court. By its decision of March 9, 2026, the Administrative Cassation Court within the Supreme Court upheld the claim. It declared unlawful the Commission’s actions concerning the continuation of the qualification assessment of Judge Oleh Dziuba of the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region. It also declared unlawful and quashed the HQCJ decision of December 16, 2024, No. 234/ko-24, which had found the judge of the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region to be unfit for the position held and submitted a proposal to the High Council of Justice for his dismissal.

On June 11, 2026, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of March 9, 2026.

Decision of the High Council of Justice

During the meeting, the members of the High Council of Justice heard the reporting member and, taking into account the Supreme Court’s decision, decided to leave the HQCJ submission without consideration.

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