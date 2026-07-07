  1. Publications
  2. / Sud Info

High Council of Justice considers dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba, leaves HQCJ submission without consideration

20:03, 7 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The High Council of Justice has left without consideration the HQCJ submission regarding the dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba from the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region.
High Council of Justice considers dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba, leaves HQCJ submission without consideration
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The High Council of Justice considered the submission of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine regarding the dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba of the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

HQCJ submission on the dismissal of Oleh Dziuba

On December 16, 2024, following a qualification assessment, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine found Oleh Dziuba to be unfit for the position held and submitted a proposal to the High Council of Justice for his dismissal from the position of judge of the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region, under Decision No. 234/ko-24.

Why the HQCJ reached this conclusion

The main reason was an insufficient overall score under the criteria of integrity, professional ethics, and competence. Oleh Dziuba scored only 671.875 points, slightly above the minimum required threshold of 67%. In particular, he received a low score for the practical task — 63.25 points.

Integrity issues played a significant role. The Public Integrity Council issued a negative opinion, pointing to multiple inaccuracies and errors in the judge’s declarations over various years. In particular, these concerned an undeclared or incorrectly declared land plot of 983 sq. m, as well as an apartment belonging to his wife. In addition, the Commission raised concerns about the circumstances under which ownership rights to several apartments had been acquired and about the undervaluation of their sale price.

Additional questions arose in connection with Oleh Dziuba’s multiple trips to Russia in 2014–2015. The judge provided explanations regarding all the remarks, but they did not convince the Commission of his full compliance with the criteria of integrity and professional ethics.

Appeal against the HQCJ decision

Disagreeing with the Commission’s actions during the plenary session held on December 16, 2024, as well as with Decision No. 234/ko-24, Dziuba filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court. By its decision of March 9, 2026, the Administrative Cassation Court within the Supreme Court upheld the claim. It declared unlawful the Commission’s actions concerning the continuation of the qualification assessment of Judge Oleh Dziuba of the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region. It also declared unlawful and quashed the HQCJ decision of December 16, 2024, No. 234/ko-24, which had found the judge of the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region to be unfit for the position held and submitted a proposal to the High Council of Justice for his dismissal.

On June 11, 2026, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of March 9, 2026.

Decision of the High Council of Justice

During the meeting, the members of the High Council of Justice heard the reporting member and, taking into account the Supreme Court’s decision, decided to leave the HQCJ submission without consideration.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, and join us on VIBERWhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the important events. 

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

High Council of Justice considers dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba, leaves HQCJ submission without consideration

The High Council of Justice has left without consideration the HQCJ submission regarding the dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba from the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region.

Builders ruined the apartment during renovation: how to get your money back and force the contractor to fix defects

What rights does a consumer have in case of poor-quality renovation, when compensation can be demanded, how to act if the work was done without a written contract, and what the judicial practice says about it.

The High Council of Justice supported four out of five candidates for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court: what is known about them

New judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court: whom the High Council of Justice supported.

Bank blocked pensioner's accounts from TOT due to suspicion of fraud: what the Supreme Court decided

If there is a reasonable suspicion, the bank has the right to temporarily restrict access to the account until the client's personal identification.

Andriy Haichenko: The Future of Forensic Expertise is Shaped Through Professional Dialogue

The Deputy Minister of Justice explained why expertise outpaces legislation.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]