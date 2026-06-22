The High Qualification Commission of Judges appointed the consideration of the issue of seconding judges to 2 courts
The High Qualification Commission of Judges announced that it has scheduled the issue of submitting a proposal for secondment (temporary transfer) to exercise justice:
- to the Zarichnyi District Court of Sumy city – 5 judges;
- to the Uman City District Court of Cherkasy region – 2 judges.
The consideration will take place on July 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the premises of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (Kyiv, General Shapoval Street, 9).
A judge who intends to be seconded to another court of the same level and specialization must submit to the Commission a consent form according to the established format, attaching:
1) a certificate according to the established form;
2) other documents which, in the judge's opinion, may be taken into account when making a decision (if available).
The deadline for submitting documents is 7 days from the date of publication of this announcement.
The form of document submission can be paper and/or electronic.
Documents can be submitted in person or sent by mail (including electronic mail).
Documents are accepted at the address of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine:
Postal address: 03110, Kyiv, General Shapoval Street, 9; email address: [email protected].
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