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The High Qualification Commission of Judges appointed the consideration of the issue of seconding judges to 2 courts

20:31, 22 June 2026
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A judge who intends to be seconded to another court must submit their documents to the Commission.
The High Qualification Commission of Judges appointed the consideration of the issue of seconding judges to 2 courts
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The High Qualification Commission of Judges announced that it has scheduled the issue of submitting a proposal for secondment (temporary transfer) to exercise justice:

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  • to the Zarichnyi District Court of Sumy city – 5 judges;
  • to the Uman City District Court of Cherkasy region – 2 judges.

The consideration will take place on July 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the premises of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (Kyiv, General Shapoval Street, 9).

A judge who intends to be seconded to another court of the same level and specialization must submit to the Commission a consent form according to the established format, attaching:

1) a certificate according to the established form;

2) other documents which, in the judge's opinion, may be taken into account when making a decision (if available).

The deadline for submitting documents is 7 days from the date of publication of this announcement.

The form of document submission can be paper and/or electronic.

Documents can be submitted in person or sent by mail (including electronic mail).

Documents are accepted at the address of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine:

Postal address: 03110, Kyiv, General Shapoval Street, 9; email address: [email protected].

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