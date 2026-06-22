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Do "child" payments have deadlines for use – details

20:20, 22 June 2026
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In most cases, the use of "child" assistance funds is unlimited.
Do "child" payments have deadlines for use – details
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The government has made a decision to remove the deadlines for using funds from targeted "child" assistance. This means that the received funds no longer need to be spent by a specific date, explained the Ministry of Social Policy.

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Which types of assistance does this apply to

The changes apply to applications submitted after the relevant rules came into effect, in particular regarding:

  • "eYasla" assistance;
  • assistance for child care up to one year old;
  • compensation for the cost of the "Baby Package";
  • "School Package".

What about previously opened accounts

If a special account was opened before the changes were introduced, the application of deadlines may depend on the specific type of assistance and the conditions that were in effect at the time the account was opened.

General rule

After the changes, funds for targeted "child" payments are considered unlimited, meaning they can be used without time restrictions.

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