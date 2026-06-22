In Boryspil, the court fined the parents of two schoolgirls for offensive posts about teachers on social media

Underage students spread content that humiliated teachers.

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The Boryspil City District Court of Kyiv region considered two cases of administrative offenses related to bullying committed by underage students against the teaching staff of educational institutions using social networks.

Offensive posts about teachers on social media

In the first case, an underage student of a lyceum in Boryspil posted information on social media that humiliated the honor, dignity, and business reputation of the lyceum's teachers. The court established that such actions constitute psychological violence against participants in the educational process and fall under the signs of bullying.

TikTok video with obscene language

In another case, a 9th-grade student of an academic lyceum in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region shared a video on the TikTok social network featuring photos of teaching staff, overlaid with offensive music and obscene language. The court concluded that such actions could harm the psychological health of the victims and are a manifestation of bullying using electronic communication means.

Parents held responsible

Since the offenses were committed by minors aged 14 to 16, the responsibility, according to part 3 of article 173-4 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, fell on their parents.

As a result of the case review, the court found the parents guilty of administrative offenses under part 3 of article 173-4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and imposed an administrative penalty of a fine of 850 hryvnias on each. In addition, court fees were collected from them.

The Boryspil City District Court of Kyiv region emphasizes that spreading offensive content, humiliating the honor and dignity of participants in the educational process, including through social networks and messengers, is unacceptable and entails legal responsibility. Creating a safe educational environment requires joint efforts of students, parents, and teachers.

The full text of the rulings can be found in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions No. 359/5090/26, No. 359/5319/26.

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