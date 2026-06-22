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What is the role of the Anti-Corruption Commissioner in the development and approval of the anti-corruption program

11:49, 22 June 2026
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The Anti-Corruption Commissioner is not the sole "author" of the anti-corruption program.
What is the role of the Anti-Corruption Commissioner in the development and approval of the anti-corruption program
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The National Agency on Corruption Prevention explained the role of the Anti-Corruption Commissioner in the development and approval of the anti-corruption program.

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"The quality of the anti-corruption program of a public authority depends on how thoroughly the institution has analyzed its own functions and processes, identified corruption risks, and determined real measures to minimize or eliminate them. The Anti-Corruption Commissioner plays a key role in this process," the agency emphasized.

The NACP stressed that it is the Commissioner who organizes the work on assessing corruption risks in the activities of the authority, coordinates the interaction of structural units, helps identify the causes and conditions of corruption risks, and also prepares proposals for measures to eliminate them.

At the same time, the Anti-Corruption Commissioner is not the only "author" of the anti-corruption program. An effective program should be the result of joint work of the management, structural units, the working group on corruption risk assessment, and the Commissioner himself. Structural units possess comprehensive information about the specifics of the functions and processes they perform, while the Commissioner helps identify and form a list of "weak spots," which subsequently allows identifying corruption risks and developing effective measures to eliminate (minimize) them.

The role of the Commissioner is to:

◾ organize the process of assessing corruption risks;

◾ provide methodological support to structural units;

◾ summarize the results of risk assessments;

◾ prepare a draft anti-corruption program or participate in its preparation;

◾ ensure submission of the program for approval to the NACP (if there is an obligation to obtain approval);

◾ monitor its implementation (the status of the implementation of developed measures to influence identified corruption risks) and, if necessary, prepare proposals for updating the program;

◾ after the expiration of the anti-corruption program, evaluate its implementation status, i.e., determine the effectiveness and efficiency of the anti-corruption program.

"The anti-corruption program is approved by the head of the authority or another subject defined by law. That is, the Commissioner organizes, coordinates, supports, and controls the quality of the process, but the responsibility for proper approval and actual implementation of the program should be a shared managerial responsibility of the organization," the NACP added.

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