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Cheated a volunteer out of $30,000 under the pretext of selling drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a man to be tried in Kyiv

11:13, 22 June 2026
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The offender faces up to 12 years in prison for the committed crime.
Cheated a volunteer out of $30,000 under the pretext of selling drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a man to be tried in Kyiv
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In Kyiv, law enforcement officers have completed the pre-trial investigation regarding a 35-year-old Kyiv resident who seized funds from a volunteer by promising to deliver a batch of drones for the front's needs. This was reported by the city police.

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Law enforcement reminded that at the end of last year, an entrepreneur engaged in volunteer activities contacted the police and reported that he had fallen victim to fraud while purchasing drones for the military.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement established that the suspect presented himself as a reliable drone supplier and offered the victim to purchase a batch of Mavic 3T quadcopters at a price lower than the market rate. Convincing the man of his capabilities, the offender received $30,000 from him as payment for the goods and promised to deliver the drones within a few days.

"After receiving the funds, the promised drones were not delivered, and the suspect ceased communication. Through investigative and operational measures, police exposed the offender and gathered the necessary evidence of his involvement in the crime," the police stated.

Investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – fraud committed under martial law conditions and in especially large amounts.

The pre-trial investigation is now complete, and the indictment has been sent to court. The offender faces up to 12 years imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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