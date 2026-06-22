Payments to Wounded Military Personnel: When 100 Thousand Hryvnias Are Accrued and How to Extend Them

What the payment depends on, which documents are needed, and under what conditions it can be extended up to 12 months.

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Military personnel who have suffered injuries, wounds, concussions, or disabilities while defending Ukraine can receive an additional 100 thousand hryvnias during treatment and rehabilitation; however, the procedure for accruing these funds has several specifics.

The “Judicial and Legal Newspaper” has examined which payments are guaranteed to defenders during treatment, under what conditions they are extended after four months of being in a medical facility, and what other financial support military personnel can expect.

Which payments are retained during treatment after injury

During treatment after an injury sustained as a result of combat, the serviceman retains the basic monetary allowance for the last position held. Additionally, a monthly supplementary reward of 100 thousand hryvnias is assigned to him.

This payment is accrued for the entire period of inpatient treatment both in Ukraine and abroad, including the time of transfer between medical institutions.

The additional reward can also be paid during leave for treatment after discharge from the hospital. However, this possibility is provided only if the military medical commission recognizes the injury as severe. If the injury is not classified as severe, the accrual of the additional reward of 100 thousand hryvnias stops after the completion of inpatient treatment.

What documents are required to receive payments

At the beginning of treatment, the basis for payments is a certificate of the circumstances of the injury (wound, concussion, disability) issued by the commander of the military unit.

If treatment continues uninterrupted for more than four months, to maintain payments it is necessary to obtain a conclusion from the military medical commission about the need for prolonged treatment. The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that this examination must be passed before the end of the four-month treatment period.

Based on the conclusion of the military medical commission and the corresponding order of the military unit commander, financial support is extended. The total period of uninterrupted receipt of payments during treatment can be up to 12 months.

Being treated in Ukraine is confirmed by the certificate of the circumstances of the injury and a hospitalization notice from the healthcare institution. After four months of treatment, an additional decision from the military medical commission is required.

In case of treatment abroad, confirmation is provided by medical documents and marks from the State Border Guard Service about crossing the state border.

What additional assistance wounded military personnel can expect

In addition to monthly payments during treatment, wounded servicemen are entitled to other types of state support.

In particular, they can receive two annual payments equal to one month’s monetary allowance excluding the additional reward of 100 thousand hryvnias:

assistance for health improvement;

material assistance for solving social and domestic issues.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the mere fact of receiving a combat injury is sufficient grounds for granting material assistance to address social and domestic issues.

When a one-time monetary assistance is paid

Wounded defenders are also entitled to a one-time monetary assistance. This refers to a compensatory payment in case of establishing disability or partial loss of working capacity without disability if the health damage was sustained while defending Ukraine, performing military service duties, or undergoing service.

The amount of such assistance depends on the established disability group or percentage of loss of working capacity, as well as the cause of disability or loss of working capacity.

The relevant indicators are determined by an expert team assessing the person’s daily functioning.

Thus, wounded servicemen during treatment can not only retain their basic monetary allowance and receive an additional reward of 100 thousand hryvnias but also claim other types of material support and compensations provided by law.

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