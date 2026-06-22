An accident occurred in Kyiv: power outage in Dniprovskiy and Darnytskyi districts
13:19, 22 June 2026
Power supply is planned to be restored by 16:00.
In the Dniprovskiy and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, energy workers are working to eliminate an emergency power outage.
According to the company DTEK, emergency crews are already performing restoration work.
Preliminary information indicates that power supply is planned to be restored by 4:00 PM.
The causes of the accident are not currently specified.
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