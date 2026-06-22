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An accident occurred in Kyiv: power outage in Dniprovskiy and Darnytskyi districts

13:19, 22 June 2026
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Power supply is planned to be restored by 16:00.
An accident occurred in Kyiv: power outage in Dniprovskiy and Darnytskyi districts
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In the Dniprovskiy and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, energy workers are working to eliminate an emergency power outage.

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According to the company DTEK, emergency crews are already performing restoration work.

Preliminary information indicates that power supply is planned to be restored by 4:00 PM.

The causes of the accident are not currently specified.

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