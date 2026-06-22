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In Zakarpattia, funds for military rehabilitation 'disappeared' due to fictitious prosthesis deliveries — prosecution exposed the scheme

17:49, 22 June 2026
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An official of the Social Protection Fund and his accomplice are suspected of embezzling budget funds intended for prosthetics and rehabilitation.
In Zakarpattia, funds for military rehabilitation 'disappeared' due to fictitious prosthesis deliveries — prosecution exposed the scheme
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In Zakarpattia, a scheme of embezzling budget funds allocated for prosthetics and providing rehabilitation means for people with disabilities, including military personnel who lost limbs due to injuries, has been uncovered. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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Under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, facts of theft of funds intended for the rehabilitation of wounded defenders and civilians have been established.

A suspicion has been notified to the acting head of the regional branch of the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities and his accomplice.

According to the investigation, they organized a scheme under which the state paid for prostheses and orthopedic products that were actually not provided or manufactured. The victims — at least seven people, including civilians and Ukrainian military personnel — were beforehand persuaded to sign documents allegedly confirming receipt of assistance.

After the forged documents were processed, budget payments were made to suppliers, although the actual provision of assistance to people did not occur. In some cases, this also deprived the victims of the opportunity to receive necessary rehabilitation means from other institutions.

According to the investigation, confirmed damages amount to almost 600 thousand hryvnias. The funds, as established, were distributed among the scheme participants.

The actions of the Fund official have been qualified as embezzlement of budget funds under martial law and official forgery. His accomplice is charged with aiding in embezzlement.

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