Overloaded trucks disappear from the roads — number of fines dropped 1.8 times

The average fine for overloading increased to 13.8 thousand hryvnias, although the number of violations themselves has significantly decreased.

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Despite the war and active freight transportation, the number of fines for truck overloading on Ukrainian roads continues to decline.

In the first five months of 2026, automatic weigh-in-motion (WIM) systems recorded almost 1.8 times fewer violations than last year. At the same time, the average fine amount slightly increased, and the highest number of weight limit violations are traditionally found in several regions of the country.

The leader in the number of issued fines was Dnipropetrovsk region, while the fastest growth in violations was recorded in Mykolaiv region.

The number of fines for overloaded trucks decreased 1.8 times

According to Ukrtransbezpeka, from January to May 2026, automatic weight monitoring systems for freight transport in motion (WIM) recorded 1,388 weight limit violations. The total amount of fines amounted to 19.2 million UAH.

Compared to the same period in 2025, the number of violations decreased 1.8 times. If last year about 480 fines were issued monthly on average, now this figure is approximately 280.

The downward trend has been ongoing for several years after record figures were recorded in the first years of the automatic weight control system operation.

How the number of violations changed after the launch of WIM

WIM systems began operating in Ukraine in October 2021. Already in the first months of operation, they showed high detection rates of violations. For example, in December 2021, 3,932 fines were issued, and in January 2022 — another 3,728.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the operation of WIM complexes was temporarily suspended, so almost no fines were recorded during that period.

Opendatabot indicates that the record during the war was July 2023, when the systems recorded 2,859 violations. Overall, 2023 was a peak year for WIM control: 12,993 fines were issued, and the total amount of fines reached 196.2 million UAH.

After that, the figures began to gradually decrease. In the entire 2025, weight control systems recorded 5,800 violations — almost as many as were issued in the first three months of WIM operation in 2021. The total amount of fines last year was 76.2 million UAH, which was the lowest figure among all full years of system operation.

What is the average fine for overloading in 2026

As of January–May 2026, the average fine amount was 13.8 thousand UAH. For comparison, in the entire 2025 this figure was 13.1 thousand UAH.

The highest average fines were recorded in the first years of the system's operation: about 22 thousand UAH in 2021, and 20.4 thousand UAH in 2022.

The largest average fine in the first five months of 2026 was recorded in Kirovohrad region — about 20 thousand UAH. At the same time, only five fines were issued there. The second place was taken by Lviv region with an average fine of about 19 thousand UAH.

Where overloaded trucks are fined the most

The most fines for exceeding weight limits this year were issued in Dnipropetrovsk region — 181. The total amount of fines in the region was 2.75 million UAH.

The top three regions with the highest number of violations also included:

Vinnytsia region — 159 fines totaling 2.17 million UAH;

Poltava region — 155 fines totaling 2.24 million UAH.

At the same time, Mykolaiv region showed the opposite trend. Despite the overall reduction in violations nationwide, the number of fines in the region increased fourfold in the first five months of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

How many WIM complexes operate in Ukraine

According to the Information and Analytical Center for Road Management, there are currently 62 WIM complexes operating in Ukraine.

The largest number of automatic freight weight control points is located in Kyiv region — eight complexes. These systems allow automatic detection of overloaded trucks that cause the most damage to road surfaces and issue fines without stopping vehicles.

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