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Competition for the High Anti-Corruption Court: 19 Candidates Recommended for Appointment as Judges, List

13:40, 22 June 2026
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The High Qualification Commission of Judges has identified candidates for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court and its Appeals Chamber.
Competition for the High Anti-Corruption Court: 19 Candidates Recommended for Appointment as Judges, List
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The High Qualification Commission of Judges has provided recommendations for appointment as judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

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Thus, based on the results of the competition announced by the Commission on June 3, 2025, recommendations were received by:

7 candidates for appointment as judges of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court:

  1. Olena Vitaliivna Tanasevych
  2. Katerina Oleksandrivna Sikora
  3. Igor Borysovych Chaikin
  4. Inna Anatoliivna Smal
  5. Nataliya Oleksiivna Doroshenko
  6. Mykola Anatoliyovych Rubashchenko
  7. Nataliya Volodymyrivna Movchan

12 candidates for appointment as other judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court:

  1. Oksana Petrivna Hutsal
  2. Vladyslav Oleksandrovych Kukhta
  3. Marta-Maria Serhiivna Yatsinina
  4. Iryna Oleksandrivna Teslenko
  5. Denys Serhiyovych Kovalenko
  6. Yevhen Volodymyrovych Didenko
  7. Viktor Pavlovych Antypenko
  8. Oleksandr Yuriyovych Dudchenko
  9. Lesya Ivanivna Skreklya
  10. Vitaliy Oleksiyovych Koryahin
  11. Oleh Petrovych Khamkhodera
  12. Mykola Yevhenovych Pika

The High Qualification Commission of Judges notes: the competition is not yet completed. The conditions for conducting the competition for vacant judge positions in the High Anti-Corruption Court, approved by the Commission on June 3, 2025, No. 112/zp-25 (with amendments), provide for the possibility of conducting a third stage of the competition for vacant positions of other judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court if new vacant judge positions arise before its completion. Such positions may appear due to the appointment of other judges of this court to the positions of judges of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

In addition, the Commission has terminated the qualification assessment of 4 judges for compliance with their positions, who within this competition confirmed their ability to administer justice in the High Anti-Corruption Court:

  • Oksana Petrivna Hutsal - judge of the Orikhiv District Court of Zaporizhzhia region;
  • Vitaliy Oleksiyovych Koryahin - judge of the Ternivskyi City Court of Dnipropetrovsk region;
  • Vladyslav Oleksandrovych Kukhta - judge of the Chernihiv District Court of Chernihiv region;
  • Olha Serhiivna Pevna - judge of the Troitsky District Court of Luhansk region.

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