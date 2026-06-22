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In Kharkiv, an unknown person with grenades and a knife attacked a notification group of the TRC – a TRC employee was tried for the absence of video recording

18:25, 22 June 2026
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The lack of recording made it impossible to document the events of the incident, during which one of the servicemen received a knife wound to the abdomen.
In Kharkiv, an unknown person with grenades and a knife attacked a notification group of the TRC – a TRC employee was tried for the absence of video recording
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A soldier, a rifleman of the notification unit who was acting as the senior of the notification group, was held administratively liable under part 2 of article 172-15 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

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Circumstances of the case

According to the protocol on the military administrative offense DNH-1939 dated April 13, 2026, on April 6, 2026, a notification group of the Industrial District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of the city of Kharkiv, headed by the serviceman as the senior of the group, was conducting mobilization activities regarding notification and verification of military registration data. The group also included other servicemen and a National Police officer.

During the notification activities at an address in Kharkiv, the group found a man of conscription age. When attempting to check his military registration documents, the unknown man used traumatic weapons, threw stun grenades, and wounded one of the group members—a soldier—who received a knife wound to the abdomen. The unknown man was later detained within the framework of a criminal proceeding under part 3 of article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

During the investigation of the incident, it was established that there was no video recording of the notification activities from body cameras. According to the logbook, a body camera was issued but was not used.

By his actions and inaction, the serviceman, as the senior of the notification group, violated the requirements of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Internal Service Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, clause 12 of the Job Description of the senior of the notification group, clauses 40 and 52 of the Procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization and special periods, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution No. 560 dated May 16, 2024, as well as clause 9 of section II of the Instruction on the use by territorial recruitment and social support centers of technical devices and means with photo and video recording functions, approved by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine order No. 532 dated August 6, 2024. The absence of video recording made it impossible to document the process of presenting and checking military registration documents and the events that occurred.

In the court hearing, the serviceman fully admitted his guilt, sincerely repented, and did not object to the imposition of an administrative penalty.

Court decision

On June 9, the Slobidsky District Court of Kharkiv considered case No. 641/3612/26 on the administrative offense and ruled:

To recognize the serviceman guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 2 of article 172-15 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (negligent attitude of a military serviceman to military service committed during a special period).

To impose an administrative penalty on him in the form of a fine of one thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, amounting to 17,000 (seventeen thousand) hryvnias.

The court exempted the serviceman from paying the court fee in accordance with clause 12 of part one of article 5 of the Law of Ukraine "On Court Fees" since the offense was related to the performance of military duty.

The court took into account sincere repentance as a mitigating circumstance and the absence of aggravating circumstances. No grounds for case dismissal were found.

The ruling may be appealed. The fine must be paid within fifteen days from the date of delivery of the ruling.

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