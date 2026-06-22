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In Dnipropetrovsk region, a case against law enforcement officers who forcibly extracted a confession from a man was sent to court

18:43, 22 June 2026
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Due to the beating, the victim sustained numerous injuries, including a rib fracture and a severe chest injury that posed a threat to his life.
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a case against law enforcement officers who forcibly extracted a confession from a man was sent to court
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The pre-trial investigation regarding two former law enforcement officers from the Dnipropetrovsk region, who tortured a man trying to force him to confess to a crime, has been completed. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the indictment has already been sent to court.

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What is known

According to the investigation, in June 2024, the officers responded to a call at a private residence in the Dnipro district of the region, where a fight involving a knife had occurred.

During the clarification of circumstances, they established that the homeowner had injured another man and explained his actions as necessary self-defense.

However, as the investigation found, instead of an impartial examination of all the circumstances, the suspects decided to forcibly obtain a confession from the man regarding an attempted murder. They handcuffed him, threw him to the ground, and beat him with their hands and feet for a prolonged time, demanding that he confirm the version favorable to them.

Due to the beating, the victim sustained numerous injuries, including a rib fracture and a severe chest injury that posed a threat to his life.

Afterwards, the man was taken to the police station, where under pressure he gave the statements required by the officers. The next day, he was hospitalized in critical condition in intensive care.

The former law enforcement officers are charged with torture committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy and intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm (Part 3 of Article 127, Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of these articles provide for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

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