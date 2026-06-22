  1. In Ukraine

In Kyiv, a teenager took Tesla keys without permission and smashed parked cars in the yard

22:54, 22 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A minor with 1.03 promille alcohol level crashed into two parked Mazda cars in the Podilskyi district.
In Kyiv, a teenager took Tesla keys without permission and smashed parked cars in the yard
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Kyiv, a minor driver showing signs of intoxication crashed into cars parked near a residential building. According to the Kyiv Patrol Police, the accident occurred in the Podilskyi district. Witnesses reported that the Tesla driver lost control and hit two parked Mazda cars.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The driver turned out to be a minor. While talking to the teenager, inspectors noticed clear signs of alcohol intoxication. The driver underwent a breathalyzer test, which showed a result of 1.03 promille.

When the accident culprit's brother arrived at the scene, he stated that the boy took the car keys without permission and left home.

A protocol was drawn up against the driver's brother, who is the legal representative, under Part 3 of Article 184 (Improper performance of parental duties) of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and juvenile prevention officers were called to the scene to further investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

New Combat Contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Service Terms, Payments, and Bonuses up to 1 Million Hryvnias

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has introduced a new model of combat contracts for servicemen.

MSEC Reform: Expert Teams Establish Disability Only for One Year for Irreversible Health Conditions

The Ministry of Health assures that the OPFO system operates according to clear criteria, but patients face disregard of direct legal norms.

The National Bank of Ukraine cancels anonymous top-ups via terminals: operations can only be confirmed through a mobile phone

Financial inclusion bank and new rules for terminals: a guide for users.

A Few Hours to Prepare for a Hearing Is Not Enough for a Fair Trial: How a Case of Petty Hooliganism Ended Up in the ECHR

A few hours to prepare for a hearing is not enough for a fair trial: how a case of petty hooliganism ended up in the ECHR.

Defense procurement inspections now depend on risks: how the new system will work

The government has defined the status of the Main Department of State Quality Assurance as an authorized body and established a direct prohibition on interference in its operational activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]