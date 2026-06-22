In Kyiv, a teenager took Tesla keys without permission and smashed parked cars in the yard

A minor with 1.03 promille alcohol level crashed into two parked Mazda cars in the Podilskyi district.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Kyiv, a minor driver showing signs of intoxication crashed into cars parked near a residential building. According to the Kyiv Patrol Police, the accident occurred in the Podilskyi district. Witnesses reported that the Tesla driver lost control and hit two parked Mazda cars.

The driver turned out to be a minor. While talking to the teenager, inspectors noticed clear signs of alcohol intoxication. The driver underwent a breathalyzer test, which showed a result of 1.03 promille.

When the accident culprit's brother arrived at the scene, he stated that the boy took the car keys without permission and left home.

A protocol was drawn up against the driver's brother, who is the legal representative, under Part 3 of Article 184 (Improper performance of parental duties) of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and juvenile prevention officers were called to the scene to further investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.