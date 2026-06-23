For the 30th Anniversary of the Constitution, It was fully Translated nto Sign Language for the First Time

Experts in Ukrainian sign language and lawyers were engaged into in the preparation of the translation.

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For the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine, a full translation of the document into Ukrainian sign language has been prepared for the first time. The initiative aims to make constitutional rights, freedoms, and norms more accessible and understandable for people with hearing impairments.

Nine translators proficient in different dialects of Ukrainian sign language were involved in the project. In addition, experts in Ukrainian sign language and lawyers contributed to the preparation of the translation.

You can view the translation at the following link – here.

Constitution Day of Ukraine is a national holiday celebrated annually on June 28 in honor of the adoption of the country's Fundamental Law.

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