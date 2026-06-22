In Lviv region, a former Territorial Defense commander is suspected of negligence in calculating payments amounting to 80 million hryvnias

This concerns possible losses to the state during the calculation of 100-thousand hryvnia bonuses.

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The former commander of the territorial defense brigade is suspected of official negligence during the calculation of combat payments, which led to losses for the state.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, this concerns improper performance of official duties during the calculation of additional monetary rewards for servicemen.

According to the investigation, from April 2023 to January 2024, the official improperly performed his duties when calculating an additional monetary reward of 100,000 UAH for servicemen.

These payments are provided by law for military personnel who directly participate in combat operations or perform combat and special tasks under martial law conditions.

At the same time, it was established that the former commander signed orders to grant this reward to servicemen who, during the relevant periods, had no legal grounds to receive it.

The investigation found that the official had information about the actual involvement of personnel in combat tasks and the ability to verify the grounds for payments, but failed to ensure proper control and issued the relevant orders.

Based on these documents, the financial service of the military unit made the accrual and payment of funds.

As a result, according to the investigation, the state budget suffered losses amounting to almost 80 million UAH.

The former commander has been notified of suspicion under part 4 of article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — negligent attitude of a military official to service, which caused serious consequences under martial law conditions.

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