Can a Minor Receive a Salary Like an Adult – What the Law Guarantees

Minor employees cannot have their salary reduced due to shorter working hours.

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Minor employees have reduced working hours, but for fully completed work norms, they receive a salary equal to that of adult employees. This was reported by the Inspection Activity Department in Zhytomyr region.

The salary of minors cannot be lower due to reduced working hours

The Inspection Activity Department in Zhytomyr region explained that minor employees work fewer hours than adults, but if they fully complete the work norm, they have the right to payment equal to that of adults.

How piecework is paid

In the case of piecework payment, the same rates apply to minors as to adult employees. At the same time, an appropriate supplement is provided for the reduced working hours.

What payment students and pupils receive

School pupils, vocational and pre-higher education students who work during their free time from studies receive wages proportionally to the time worked or depending on output.

Additionally, the employer has the right to establish extra payments for them.

The minimum wage is guaranteed by law

The Department emphasized that the salary of a minor employee for fully completed monthly or hourly work norms cannot be lower than the minimum wage established by law.

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