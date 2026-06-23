The US urged Russia to immediately make peace with Ukraine

The US emphasized that time is not on Russia's side.

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The US supports Ukraine and its people in defending their sovereignty. This was stated by the US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dan Negre during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“The US supports Ukraine in defending its freedom and sovereignty. The United States supports the Ukrainian population suffering from attacks that damage critical infrastructure and cultural heritage, including Russia's strikes on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra,” Negre said.

He also referred to recent words of US President Donald Trump, noting that the war must end as soon as possible.

“As President Trump clearly stated during the G7 summit last week, Russia must make a deal. Time is not on Moscow’s side,” said the US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN.

He emphasized that the Russian army loses about 40,000 soldiers (killed and wounded) every month, and the Russian economy is currently “in an extremely difficult situation.” Ukraine, in turn, is rapidly implementing innovations on the front line.

“Enough! It is time for an immediate ceasefire,” Negre said, adding that “now is the time for Russia and Ukraine to return to the negotiating table and make a peace agreement.”

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