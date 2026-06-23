The Argentine surpassed the previous record held by German Miroslav Klose, who had 16 goals.

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Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi became the top scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup. He surpassed the record of Miroslav Klose for goals scored at the World Cups.

The star forward scored a brace in the second group stage match against Austria.

These goals became Messi's 17th and 18th at the World Cups.

Top scorers in the history of the World Cups

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 18

Kylian Mbappé (France) – 16

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 16

Ronaldo (Brazil) – 15

Gerd Müller (Germany) – 14

Pelé (Brazil) – 12.

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