Donald Trump announced the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump also emphasized that Iran "will never obtain nuclear weapons."

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The Strait of Hormuz is fully open, and on June 21 more oil was transported through it than ever before. This was stated by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

During a conversation with journalists, the US leader noted that "everything is going well" regarding the issue of the strait.

"Yesterday (June 21 - ed.) more oil passed through it than ever before. You probably see that we have a real oil fountain. The strait is fully open. You know that. We are negotiating, let's see how it ends," Trump said.

He also added that the strait is open and now Iran "will never obtain nuclear weapons."

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