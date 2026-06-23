Navrotsky received the Order of the White Eagle, which Zelensky sent by mail

The Order of the White Eagle was received on June 22.

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The office of the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki received the Order of the White Eagle, which was sent by mail by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This was announced on the air of "Novyny.LIVE" by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko referring to the spokesperson of the President of Poland Rafal Leskevich.

It is noted that the order was received on June 22 and will now be transferred to the Bureau of Awards and Nominations.

"It is being handed over for safekeeping, where it will be kept with dignity and respect, as it is the highest and most important state award of Poland. It will no longer be awarded to anyone else. The certificate's validity period has expired, so the order and its certificate are transferred for safekeeping to the president's office," he explained.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki deprived Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle.

On June 20, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he sent this order by mail to Karol Nawrocki.

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