Fraudsters send emails on behalf of judicial authorities: why they are dangerous

In the emails, fraudsters offer to follow a link that leads to a phishing site or to download a file.

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In Ukraine, fraudsters have started sending emails allegedly on behalf of judicial authorities with a notification about a summons to a court hearing in a criminal case. This was reported by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection.

“Such emails look official and can cause alarm – this is exactly what the attackers are counting on,” the statement says.

What do these emails offer?

▪️ Follow a link that leads to a phishing site.

▪️ Download a file or install special software.

The fraudsters' goal:

▪️ to gain access to personal data and steal money from accounts;

▪️ to install malicious software.

If you receive such an email, DO NOT:

- follow links;

- download files or install any programs;

- reply to the email or contact the sender.

What to do?

- Ignore such messages.

- Delete the email immediately after receiving it.

- Verify information only through official sources.

The agency added that a genuine court summons is delivered in the form of a court notice through official communication channels.

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