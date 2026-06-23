Fraudsters send emails on behalf of judicial authorities: why they are dangerous
In Ukraine, fraudsters have started sending emails allegedly on behalf of judicial authorities with a notification about a summons to a court hearing in a criminal case. This was reported by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection.
“Such emails look official and can cause alarm – this is exactly what the attackers are counting on,” the statement says.
What do these emails offer?
▪️ Follow a link that leads to a phishing site.
▪️ Download a file or install special software.
The fraudsters' goal:
▪️ to gain access to personal data and steal money from accounts;
▪️ to install malicious software.
If you receive such an email, DO NOT:
- follow links;
- download files or install any programs;
- reply to the email or contact the sender.
What to do?
- Ignore such messages.
- Delete the email immediately after receiving it.
- Verify information only through official sources.
The agency added that a genuine court summons is delivered in the form of a court notice through official communication channels.
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