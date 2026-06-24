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No job — no work experience: the Pension Fund of Ukraine explained how not to lose pension years

08:48, 24 June 2026
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Unemployed Ukrainians can voluntarily pay contributions to the Pension Fund of Ukraine to accumulate work experience.
No job — no work experience: the Pension Fund of Ukraine explained how not to lose pension years
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Even during periods of temporary unemployment, citizens can independently pay voluntary pension contributions and have their insurance period credited. To do this, it is necessary to conclude a voluntary participation agreement through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

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Voluntary contributions are available regardless of employment

The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained that individuals who are not pensioners can pay voluntary pension contributions through a simplified mechanism. To do this, it is necessary to conclude a voluntary participation agreement through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund.

At the same time, it does not matter whether the person is employed at the time of paying the contributions.

How the insurance period is credited

The month in which funds are received in the Pension Fund's account is credited to the insurance period. Thus, a person acquires the right to the corresponding insurance period even in the absence of official employment.

What is the minimum contribution required

To credit one full month of insurance period, the amount of the voluntary contribution must be no less than the minimum insurance contribution.

Currently, it amounts to 1,902.34 UAH. This amount is calculated as 22% of the minimum wage of 8,647 UAH.

Contributions can continue to be paid after employment

The Pension Fund noted that voluntary contributions can also be paid after returning to work.

In this case, additional contributions will increase the earnings considered when assigning a pension.

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