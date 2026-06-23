Drivers face a fine of up to 1700 UAH: for which parking violation you will have to pay a significant amount

Drivers in Ukraine were reminded about fines for illegal parking in spaces designated for people with disabilities.

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Parking in specially designated spaces for people with disabilities without the appropriate right is a violation of the law and may lead to a fine. Such actions create inconveniences for people who require special accessibility conditions and violate their rights.

The right to use specially marked parking spaces belongs to drivers with disabilities, as well as persons transporting people with disabilities. For this, the vehicle must display the "Driver with a disability" identification sign, and the driver must have documents confirming the corresponding status.

The law prohibits occupying such spaces without legal grounds, creating obstacles for parking vehicles of people with disabilities, or using the "Driver with a disability" sign without the right to do so.

According to Article 122 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, illegal stopping or parking in spaces designated for drivers with disabilities is punishable by a fine ranging from 1020 to 1700 hryvnias. The only exception is cases of forced stops.

Additionally, a fine may be imposed for obstructing people with disabilities while using special parking spaces, as well as for improper use of the "Driver with a disability" identification sign.

In case of repeated violation within a year, the fine amount doubles.

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