Without Military Medical Commission conclusion, but with a military report: how military personnel can switch to the new motivational contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Active military personnel can submit a paper report form or through the "Army+" application

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A two-year experimental project has started in Ukraine, which provides new conditions for service, including assault contracts for 10 months and payments that can reach almost half a million hryvnias.

The Ministry of Defense reported that for active servicemen, the procedure for concluding a new motivational contract is simplified and begins with submitting a report. It can be done either in paper form or through the "Army+" app.

The submitted report must be reviewed no later than 14 days from the date of submission. If approved, the contract is considered signed if the serviceman continues to serve in his unit. If he plans to transfer to another military unit, additional approval for the transfer is required.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that active servicemen do not need to undergo professional-psychological selection and military medical commission to conclude the new motivational contract.

At the same time, professional training and adaptation must be completed if the serviceman lacks appropriate training, combat experience, or is appointed to another position with a new specialty.

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