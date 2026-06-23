  1. In Ukraine

Scooter driving to be allowed from 15 years old, while training in driving schools - from 14 y.o.

21:09, 23 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A petition to lower the age for obtaining driving licenses of categories "A1" and "A" to 15 years has been registered on the government website.
Scooter driving to be allowed from 15 years old, while training in driving schools - from 14 y.o.
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A petition has been registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling to lower the minimum age for obtaining a driving license of categories «A1» (mopeds, scooters) and «A» (motorcycles) from 16 to 15 years.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The authors of the appeal propose to amend Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine «On Road Traffic» and the Regulation on the procedure for issuing driving licenses.

The petition states that modern 15-year-old teenagers often study in colleges, technical schools, or senior classes of schools located far from home, and some of them also combine studies with part-time jobs. The problem of mobility in rural areas, where public transport operates limitedly or is absent, is separately emphasized.

Petition proposals

The initiators propose:

  • to lower the minimum age for obtaining driving licenses of categories «A1» and «A» from 16 to 15 years;
  • to allow training in driving schools for these categories from 14 years old;
  • to ensure that by 15 years old, students already have full theoretical and practical training to take exams at the MIA service centers;
  • to introduce mandatory written notarized consent of parents or legal guardians for admission to training and exams.

The authors of the petition ask the Cabinet of Ministers to support the initiative, adapt the legislation to modern conditions, and lower the age threshold for obtaining licenses of categories «A1» and «A» to 15 years.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Digest of Judicial Practice After the Abolition of the Commercial Code: How Commercial Law Changes in 2026

We analyze why it is impossible to recover a fine from the representative office of a foreign company and what time limit applies to the period for imposing penalty sanctions.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position as for Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Does the Prosecutor General Competition Comply with the Constitution: The Proposed Model Has No Analogues in Most EU Countries

Analysis of European practice proves that regardless of the chosen model for appointing the Prosecutor General, the determining factor of its effectiveness is the presence of reliable procedural guarantees protecting against political influence.

EU Experts Will Protect Diia and State Registers: Ukraine Gained Access to Cyber Reserve

In the event of large-scale cyberattacks, Ukraine will be able to call on European response teams to protect and restore critical digital systems.

The procedure for military personnel to be discharged due to caring for relatives has been simplified: what the Ministry of Defense order changed

The mechanism provides for verification periods of up to 24 days, the composition of commissions in territorial recruitment and social support centers, as well as two ways to submit an application — through the military unit or directly to the TRSSC.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]