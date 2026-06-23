Scooter driving to be allowed from 15 years old, while training in driving schools - from 14 y.o.

A petition to lower the age for obtaining driving licenses of categories "A1" and "A" to 15 years has been registered on the government website.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A petition has been registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling to lower the minimum age for obtaining a driving license of categories «A1» (mopeds, scooters) and «A» (motorcycles) from 16 to 15 years.

The authors of the appeal propose to amend Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine «On Road Traffic» and the Regulation on the procedure for issuing driving licenses.

The petition states that modern 15-year-old teenagers often study in colleges, technical schools, or senior classes of schools located far from home, and some of them also combine studies with part-time jobs. The problem of mobility in rural areas, where public transport operates limitedly or is absent, is separately emphasized.

Petition proposals

The initiators propose:

to lower the minimum age for obtaining driving licenses of categories «A1» and «A» from 16 to 15 years;

to allow training in driving schools for these categories from 14 years old;

to ensure that by 15 years old, students already have full theoretical and practical training to take exams at the MIA service centers;

to introduce mandatory written notarized consent of parents or legal guardians for admission to training and exams.

The authors of the petition ask the Cabinet of Ministers to support the initiative, adapt the legislation to modern conditions, and lower the age threshold for obtaining licenses of categories «A1» and «A» to 15 years.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.