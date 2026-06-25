Death of a woman on the beach in Odesa: law enforcement officers are checking the legality of the recreation area operation

Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the operation of the "Vidrada" beach in Odesa following the death of a 26-year-old woman as a result of a Russian attack, and are also determining the possible responsibility of officials and entrepreneurs involved in organizing recreation in this area.

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As is known, on June 23 during the day, the enemy launched a Shahed drone at Odesa. As a result of the drone debris falling on the "Vidrada" beach, a 26-year-old woman died, and another man was injured.

The day before, the acting mayor of Odesa, Ihor Koval, stated that the "Vidrada" beach is not included in the list of officially open recreation zones. As of June 24, the beach area and the adjacent commercial zone were closed to visitors.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers are checking the legality of the actions of local government officials and entrepreneurs who organized the operation of the beach area where the tragedy occurred. This was reported to "Suspilne" by the spokesperson of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, Inna Verba.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — official negligence that caused the death of a person.

Investigators will provide a legal assessment of the actions of officials of the Odesa City Council, as well as business representatives involved in organizing the operation of this beach location.

The body of the deceased woman has been sent for forensic medical examination. According to preliminary conclusions by law enforcement, the cause of death was acute blood loss.

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