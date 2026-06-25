  1. In Ukraine

Death of a woman on the beach in Odesa: law enforcement officers are checking the legality of the recreation area operation

07:18, 25 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the operation of the "Vidrada" beach in Odesa following the death of a 26-year-old woman as a result of a Russian attack, and are also determining the possible responsibility of officials and entrepreneurs involved in organizing recreation in this area.
Death of a woman on the beach in Odesa: law enforcement officers are checking the legality of the recreation area operation
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As is known, on June 23 during the day, the enemy launched a Shahed drone at Odesa. As a result of the drone debris falling on the "Vidrada" beach, a 26-year-old woman died, and another man was injured.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The day before, the acting mayor of Odesa, Ihor Koval, stated that the "Vidrada" beach is not included in the list of officially open recreation zones. As of June 24, the beach area and the adjacent commercial zone were closed to visitors.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers are checking the legality of the actions of local government officials and entrepreneurs who organized the operation of the beach area where the tragedy occurred. This was reported to "Suspilne" by the spokesperson of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, Inna Verba.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — official negligence that caused the death of a person.

Investigators will provide a legal assessment of the actions of officials of the Odesa City Council, as well as business representatives involved in organizing the operation of this beach location.

The body of the deceased woman has been sent for forensic medical examination. According to preliminary conclusions by law enforcement, the cause of death was acute blood loss.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Military service is not a valid reason: The Supreme Court confirmed the refusal to return a mortgaged apartment through failure to meet the limitation period

The Supreme Court refused to return a mortgaged apartment sold at auction due to the expiration of the statute of limitations and did not recognize military service as a valid reason.

Missed inheritance deadline during the war will have to be justified in court – Supreme Court

War is no longer an excuse: the Supreme Court has tightened the approach to inheritance acceptance deadlines.

60-Day Rule: Can IDPs Lose Their Status Due to Absence from Their Place of Residence

When can an IDP certificate be canceled, is there a risk due to absence for more than 60 days, and how to protect your rights in court.

The Supreme Court confirmed the price increase limit — no more than 10% of the contract value in public procurement

The Supreme Court canceled the decision to recover UAH 43.6 million for additional construction works, citing violations of public procurement rules.

Heirs of the inheritor may lose almost a quarter of the inheritance if the father is abroad: when you will have to pay 23%

Receiving an inheritance from a relative who lived or died abroad: if the testator is recognized as a non-resident, the rate increases from 0% to 23%.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]