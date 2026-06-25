Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Belarus's preparation for possible expansion of aggression against Ukraine

The President revealed intelligence data about Belarus's military infrastructure near the border with Ukraine.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported new data from Ukrainian intelligence indicating worsening problems with fuel supply, military logistics, and management in the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula, as well as preparatory measures in Belarus that may be related to a potential expansion of aggression against Ukraine.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine received materials showing a practically daily deterioration of the situation in occupied Crimea.

“The Russian occupation administration quite clearly and unequivocally admits the impossibility of solving the problems created by our medium-range sanctions against the occupier, as well as the implementation of the long-range sanctions plan primarily targeting Russian oil refining,” Zelenskyy noted.

He added that similar processes, according to intelligence information, are occurring in other regions of Russia.

The President also reported that Ukraine obtained internal Russian documents assessing public sentiment in the Russian Federation. According to him, the level of anxiety among Russians currently exceeds the indicators during the Kursk operation period and stands at over 50%.

Furthermore, according to data cited by Zelenskyy, 66% of Russian citizens consider their financial situation difficult, and over 80% expect an inevitable large-scale economic crisis.

“Absolutely transparent indicators reflecting the failure of Putin's war policy,” emphasized the President.

Separately, the Head of State reported on a briefing by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Luhovskyi, regarding measures being implemented in Belarus “under obvious Russian influence” to prepare for a potential expansion of aggression against Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, construction of road infrastructure and storage bases for ammunition and fuel and lubricants is being completed on the routes Kobryn – Kovel, Ivanove – Manevychi, Luninets – Sarny, Rechytsia – Korosten, and Homel – Chernihiv.

The President noted that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, these measures are described in internal Russian documents specifically in the context of the tasks of the so-called “special military operation” (SMO).

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has already sent Belarus the necessary signals regarding such activities and other forms of cooperation with Russia, which, according to him, contribute to prolonging and escalating the war.

“Belarus knows what steps are needed on its part for peace. The development of border infrastructure for aggression from Belarus must be stopped. Steps aimed at de-escalation and peace must be taken by the Belarusian side,” the President stated.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.