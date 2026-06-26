How to Correct an Incorrect Record of Profession in the Employment Record Book: Explanation

If the job title does not correspond to the Classifier, the employer must make changes to the personnel documents.

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During the maintenance of personnel documentation, employers may identify inaccuracies made when formalizing labor relations. One common situation is the discrepancy between the name of the profession or position and the entries provided by the Classifier of Professions. In such cases, it is important to timely bring personnel documents into compliance with legislative requirements.

As explained by the State Labor Service of Ukraine, if during an internal audit it is established that a record of a profession that does not correspond to the Classifier of Professions has been entered into the employee's employment record book, the employer must eliminate such a discrepancy.

According to the Instruction on the Procedure for Maintaining Employees' Work Books, entries regarding the name of the job, profession, or position are made in accordance with the Classifier of Professions. At the same time, all entries in the work book are made based on the employer's order (directive) and must fully correspond to its content.

To correct the situation, it is necessary to issue an order to bring the name of the profession into compliance with the Classifier of Professions. If necessary, changes are also made to the staffing schedule.

If the incorrect name of the profession or position was also indicated in the order for hiring the employee, the employer must issue an order to amend that document. It is on the basis of this order that the corresponding changes are made to the employee's employment record book in the prescribed manner.

At the same time, it should be taken into account that changing the name of the profession or position is considered a change in essential working conditions.

According to Article 32 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, the employee must be notified of changes to essential working conditions no later than two months in advance. During martial law, such notification must be made no later than the moment new working conditions are introduced.

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