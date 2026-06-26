The Cabinet of Ministers established rules for issuing and canceling certificates for family members of police officers

The government approved the procedure for issuing certificates to family members of police officers who died or went missing.

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The government approved the procedure for issuing and canceling certificates for family members of police officers who, while performing official duties related to the tasks and powers of the police, died (passed away), were declared missing by a court, or disappeared under special circumstances, as attached.

The resolution dated June 17, 2026, No. 792 defines the procedure for registration, validity period of the certificate, grounds for its issuance, and cases of cancellation.

The certificate is issued by the National Police authorities and confirms the status of a police officer's family member, as well as the right to benefits, compensations, and guarantees provided by law.

Who belongs to family members

They include:

spouse (if no new marriage is contracted);

children under 18 years old;

children up to 23 years old if they are studying in higher education institutions;

persons with disabilities from childhood (regardless of age).

Grounds for obtaining the certificate

To obtain the certificate, an application is submitted (in person, through a representative, or online), indicating the applicant's and police officer's data, as well as the method of receiving the document.

List of required documents

The application must be accompanied by:

applicant's passport;

documents proving family ties;

a photo of the police officer's family member sized 2.5 x 3.5 centimeters, with the face occupying 65–70 percent of the image;

certificate from the Medical and Social Expert Commission or expert team (if disability is present);

certificate of study (for children up to 23 years old);

death certificate or extract from the missing persons register / court decision;

documents of the legal representative (if necessary).

Verification and consideration of the application

Within 3 working days, the police verify the documents. In case of errors, the application is returned and can be resubmitted. If everything is correct, the materials are forwarded to the relevant police unit.

Issuance of the certificate

The National Police authority at the police officer's last place of service reviews the application and attached documents and, if necessary, within five working days from the date of receipt, sends appropriate requests to the National Police bodies (units) for additional information.

The National Police authority at the last place of service obtains information from state registers through special access, electronic interaction with state electronic information resources, and written requests in accordance with the law.

Cases when the certificate is not issued

Refusal is possible if the death or disappearance of the police officer is related to:

criminal or administrative offenses;

alcohol or drug intoxication;

suicide or self-harm (except cases of incitement to suicide);

voluntary surrender to captivity.

Issuance period and refusal

The certificate is issued within 30 calendar days. Grounds for refusal include submission of false information.

Validity period of the certificate

for children — until 18 years old;

for students — until 23 years old;

for persons with disabilities — for the duration of the disability;

for other categories — indefinitely.

Appearance of the document

The certificate is an open booklet measuring 70 x 200 millimeters, in a hard cover wrapped in black leatherette, with the State Emblem of Ukraine depicted in the center on the front side, below which is the inscription "CERTIFICATE"; the paper on the back has a blue-yellow protective grid (attachment).

The certificate is signed by the head of the National Police authority at the police officer's last place of service and sealed with the authority's stamp.

The document is filled out in the state language and must not contain erasures or corrections.

Reissuance

In case of loss or change of personal data, the certificate can be reissued. The previous document is canceled in this case.

Cancellation of the certificate

The status of a family member is lost, and the certificate is canceled in case of:

establishment of the missing police officer's whereabouts;

reaching the age limit (18 or 23 years);

loss of rights due to marriage;

submission of false information.

Canceled certificates must be returned and destroyed according to an act.

Destruction of such certificates is carried out quarterly (if available) with the preparation of a destruction act approved by the head of the National Police authority or an authorized person.

The destruction act specifies the series and number of the certificate, the surname, first name, patronymic (if any) of its owner, and the reason for return.

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