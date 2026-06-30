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How to Protect Pets from the Heat: Tips for Owners

22:18, 30 June 2026
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Fur helps maintain the body's natural thermoregulation and protects the animal from overheating.
How to Protect Pets from the Heat: Tips for Owners
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Hot weather can pose a serious danger to pets. Dogs and cats suffer the most from high temperatures, so they require special attention in the summer. This was reminded by specialists from the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

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Pet owners are advised to constantly provide their pets with fresh and clean drinking water, avoid overfeeding them in the heat, and arrange a resting place in a cool, well-ventilated room protected from direct sunlight.

Specialists also advise against completely shaving the fur, as it helps maintain the body's natural thermoregulation and protects the animal from overheating.

Experts emphasize separately: dogs or cats should not be left in a locked car even for a few minutes, as the temperature inside the cabin rises rapidly and can pose a threat to the animal's life.

For walks, it is recommended to choose morning or evening hours and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

The State Service also explained how to recognize heat stroke in a pet. Warning signs include lethargy, frequent stops during a walk, heavy breathing, lack of response to the owner's voice, or when the animal lies down and does not want to move.

If such symptoms appear, it is necessary to immediately move the animal to the shade, moisten the belly, paw pads, and ear flaps with cool but not icy water, and then seek veterinary care as soon as possible.

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