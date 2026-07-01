The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for medical institutions: will anything change for patients

The government also updated the list of medical and pharmaceutical specialties for which healthcare institutions and individual entrepreneurs can obtain or expand a medical practice license.

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The Cabinet of Ministers adopted changes to the licensing conditions for medical practice. This is another step towards improving the quality of medical care and bringing the Ukrainian healthcare system closer to European standards.

One of the innovations is strengthening guarantees for war veterans. From now on, compliance with the rights of veterans provided by law will become a mandatory requirement for medical institutions operating under a license. This concerns, in particular, priority service, hospitalization, and other state guarantees. Whereas previously these norms were not effectively part of the licensing requirements, now their implementation will be checked during state control.

In addition, the government updated the list of medical and pharmaceutical specialties for which healthcare institutions and individual entrepreneurs can obtain or expand a medical practice license. This will allow regulation to be aligned with the modern system of medical personnel training and current legislation.

For patients, these changes mean more guarantees of timely, safe, and quality medical care.

For medical institutions — clearer rules of operation, and for veterans — an additional mechanism to protect their rights.

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