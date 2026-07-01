Government bodies may be required to provide meaningful responses to citizens' appeals, rather than limiting themselves to quotes from laws

In Ukraine, it is proposed to oblige government bodies to provide citizens with meaningful responses to appeals, explain the application of legislation, and not limit themselves to formal quotes from laws.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Citizens' appeals are one of the key tools of communication between society and the state, as well as a way to exercise the right to receive information and protect their legitimate rights and interests. Legislation obliges state authorities, local self-government bodies, and other subjects of authority to consider such appeals and provide applicants with reasoned responses within specified timeframes. At the same time, some citizens believe that in practice official responses are often overly formalized and contain a significant number of quotes from legislation without explaining their application to the specific situation. In their opinion, this complicates the understanding of the content of the response and does not always allow for a clear explanation of the question posed. In this regard, changes aimed at improving the quality and clarity of official communication between government bodies and citizens are proposed. A corresponding electronic petition has been registered addressed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. What is proposed The petition No. 41/010214-26ep states that in practice responses to citizens' appeals often contain formal references to laws and other regulatory legal acts which, according to the author, are not directly related to the essence of the question raised. The author believes that such references are often made without explaining how the relevant legal norm applies to the specific situation, due to which the main content of the response is lost among a large number of legal formulations. As a result, as noted in the appeal, citizens receive formal responses instead of clear explanations. In this regard, the author of the petition proposes to: - oblige government bodies to provide meaningful and substantive responses that directly relate to the essence of the raised issue; - limit the use of references to laws in responses that are not directly related to the specific appeal; - when referring to legislation, simultaneously explain how the relevant norm applies to the situation described in the appeal; - introduce administrative responsibility or disciplinary measures for officials who systematically provide formal responses; - ensure quality control of responses through feedback mechanisms and internal audits in government institutions; - present the main response briefly and to the point in the first sentences, using clear language rather than overly formalized wording. In conclusion, the author emphasizes that transparency and quality of communication between the state and citizens are important conditions for building trust in government bodies. The appeal contains a call to adopt the relevant changes so that official responses are clear, meaningful, and useful for people.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram pages to stay informed about the most important events.