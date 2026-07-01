An Official in Khmelnytskyi Region Embezzled Almost 2 Million UAH on School Purchases

The head of the community issued knowingly false official documents to conceal the fact of embezzlement.

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In Khmelnytskyi region, the court found the head of the community guilty of embezzling almost 1.9 million UAH of budget funds allocated for the purchase of equipment for schools. As reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the funds were intended for the purchase of equipment for an educational institution, including laser tag equipment for the subject "Defense of Ukraine" and multimedia kits for the New Ukrainian School.

According to the documents, the equipment was supposedly already delivered and handed over for storage. However, at the time the budget funds were transferred, the equipment was absent at the educational institution.

The prosecutor's office notes that to conceal this, the head of the community issued knowingly false official documents. The equipment was delivered to the school only in February 2025, after the start of the pre-trial investigation.

Prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office proved in court the official's guilt in embezzlement of budget funds and official forgery.

The court sentenced him to 7 years of imprisonment, with a ban on holding relevant positions for 3 years and confiscation of property.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", law enforcement exposed an organized group that embezzled 5.6 million UAH of budget funds allocated for the purchase of electronic warfare equipment for the military and charged four participants in the scheme.

According to the investigation, they organized a scheme to seize funds of the Sievierodonetsk City Military Administration through fictitious letters allegedly from military units requesting the purchase of electronic warfare equipment. The money was transferred to accounts of affiliated companies, then cashed out and distributed among the scheme participants.