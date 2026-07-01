They want to raise the age of majority and sexual consent to 21: what is the reason

The initiative proposes raising the age of majority and the age of sexual consent to 21, with regard to the modern scientific research and international experience.

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In most European countries, the age of majority is 18 years, at which point citizens acquire full civil and political rights. At the same time, the age of sexual consent in European countries varies depending on national legislation and usually ranges from 14 to 18 years. In Ukraine, an initiative has appeared to start discussing the possible revision of these age limits.

An electronic petition has been registered on the government website proposing to consider the possibility of amending the legislation to raise the age of majority and the age of sexual consent to 21 years.

The author of the petition notes that modern research in psychology and neurobiology shows that the full development of brain areas responsible for self-control, risk assessment, long-term planning, and making balanced decisions often continues until the age of 20–25.

According to the author, although citizens acquire most rights and responsibilities from the age of 18, some young people at this age may still remain more vulnerable to psychological pressure, manipulation, and exploitation by older individuals.

The petition text also states that high-profile cases of sexual violence, the exploitation of the vulnerable position of young people, and other crimes against sexual freedom have become grounds for discussing possible additional mechanisms for their protection.

What changes are proposed for consideration

The petition states that raising the age of majority and the age of sexual consent to 21, according to the author, could:

strengthen the protection of young people from sexual exploitation and coercion;

reduce the risk of psychological and social advantage being used by older individuals;

take into account modern scientific knowledge about human development;

initiate a broad public discussion about the balance between personal freedom and youth protection.

The author of the petition asks to create an expert commission involving lawyers, psychologists, psychiatrists, neurobiologists, representatives of public organizations, and human rights defenders.

It is also proposed to conduct comprehensive scientific and legal research on the feasibility of raising the age of majority to 21.

In addition, the author requests to consider the possibility of amending the legislation regarding the age of sexual consent, taking into account modern scientific data, international experience, and constitutional human rights.

Separately, it is proposed to conduct a broad public discussion involving the scientific community, relevant government authorities, and the public before adopting any legislative changes.

The text of petition No. 41/010223-26ep emphasizes that its goal is not to restrict citizens' rights but to strengthen the protection of young people from sexual exploitation, psychological pressure, and other forms of abuse, as well as to bring Ukrainian legislation in line with modern scientific knowledge and social challenges.

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