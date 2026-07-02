There are new power outages after the night attack by the Russian Federation: where the situation is most difficult

Ukrenergo reported new power outages after the night attack by the Russian Federation.

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After the massive night missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation, the most difficult situation with electricity supply as of the morning of July 2 was in the Sumy region. At the same time, electricity consumption in Ukraine corresponds to seasonal indicators, but citizens are asked to shift the use of powerful electrical appliances to daytime hours.

According to Ukrenergo, during the night and morning shelling, Russian troops attacked, among other things, energy infrastructure facilities.

The largest number of de-energized consumers currently remains in the Sumy region. New power outages were also recorded in Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Energy workers are already carrying out emergency restoration work wherever the security situation allows, to restore power supply to consumers as soon as possible.

At the same time, Ukrenergo noted that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. As of the morning of July 2, it remained at the same level as the previous day.

Given the weather conditions, Ukrainians were urged to shift the use of energy-intensive equipment to the period from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently.

In the evening hours—from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM —there will be a high load on the power system, so during this period it is recommended to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. Ukrenergo emphasizes that rational electricity consumption helps reduce the risk of forced restrictions.

In addition, due to thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind, about 70 settlements in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions remain completely or partially without electricity supply as of the morning. Repair crews of regional energy companies are already restoring power lines damaged by bad weather.

Ukrenergo also reminded that the situation in the power system may change, so citizens are advised to follow the messages of their electricity distribution system operators.

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