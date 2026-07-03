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Almost 1,300 UAH monthly until retirement: who is eligible for the supplement

06:58, 3 July 2026
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The Pension Fund explained which military pensioners have the right to a monthly pension supplement in 2026, the amount of the supplement, under what conditions it is assigned, and how to apply for the payment.
Almost 1,300 UAH monthly until retirement: who is eligible for the supplement
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Some Ukrainian military pensioners are entitled to a monthly pension supplement. This supplement is assigned to non-working pensioners who support incapacitated family members. This was reminded by the Pension Fund. The amount of the supplement is 50% of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work. In 2026, the subsistence minimum for this category is 2,595 UAH, so the monthly supplement equals 1,297 UAH for each incapacitated family member who is supported. Who can apply for the supplement The supplement is intended for military pensioners of the rank-and-file, sergeant, senior non-commissioned officer, and officer corps (except those who served in conscript military service), if they: - do not work and are not serving in the military; - support incapacitated family members. At the same time, the incapacitated relative who is supported must not receive their own pension or other state social benefits. If several pensioners live in one household, only one of them can apply for such a supplement. The supplement is established for pensions assigned: - for length of service; - for disability. You can apply for the supplement: - in person at any Pension Fund service center; - remotely through the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal. To assign the payment, it is necessary to submit: - passport; - taxpayer identification number registration card; - documents confirming family ties; - documents confirming the incapacitated family member is supported; - documents confirming that the applicant does not work and is not serving in the military.

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