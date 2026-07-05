Can a father obtain a child's foreign passport if the documents were submitted by the mother

The migration service emphasized that the issuance of a foreign passport depends on the child's age.

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Ukrainians often ask whether a father can obtain a child's foreign passport if the documents for processing were submitted by the mother. The migration service responded to this question.

They emphasized that the issuance of a foreign passport depends on the child's age:

Up to 12 years old – the passport can be obtained by a legal representative or another person authorized by the applicant (including by notarized power of attorney). In a written application of any form, the applicant can designate a grandmother, grandfather, etc.

From 12 to 14 years old – the passport is issued to a legal representative or authorized person provided the child is present after verification.

From 14 years old – the person can personally receive the passport issued in their name before reaching 14 years of age.

"If the passport is being exchanged, the previous passport is surrendered and canceled.

During issuance, the recipient personally verifies the personal data entered in the passport," the migration service added.

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