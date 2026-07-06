3803 children without benefits: in Lviv, children with disabilities paid for transportation

The right to free transportation was restored after an inspection initiated by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights.

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The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that in the Lviv community, the right to preferential transportation was restored for 3,803 children with disabilities and the persons accompanying them. The decision was reviewed following appeals from parents and the intervention of the ombudsman.

Parents reported the loss of benefits

According to Dmytro Lubinets, parents of children with disabilities from the Lviv region contacted him. They reported that due to a decision by the Lviv City Council, children with disabilities and the persons accompanying them lost the right to preferential transportation using the "LeoKart" card.

According to the ombudsman, for many families, this meant daily additional expenses and a significant financial burden.

The ombudsman opened proceedings

After receiving the appeals, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights opened proceedings, initiated an inspection, and sent official requests to the Lviv City Council demanding the elimination of the identified violations.

Dmytro Lubinets emphasized that, according to him, for some time 3,803 children with disabilities were effectively deprived of the legally guaranteed right to preferential transportation.

Preferential transportation restored

As a result of the response, the decision was reviewed.

As the ombudsman reported, preferential transportation for children with disabilities and the persons accompanying them was restored, and the "LeoKart" cards were unblocked.

"3,803 children again have what the law guarantees them. And this will happen every time someone tries to restrict someone's rights," the ombudsman concluded.

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