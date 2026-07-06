The greatest housing destruction during the war: the government will allocate funds to restore Vyshneve after the Russian attack

As a result of the night Russian strike in Vyshneve, 13 hectares of residential buildings were damaged.

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The government will allocate funds from the reserve fund to assist the Vyshneve community in Kyiv region, where the greatest destruction of the housing sector has been recorded during the entire period of the full-scale invasion due to the night Russian attack. This was reported by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

13 hectares of residential buildings damaged

According to the Prime Minister, 13 hectares of residential buildings were damaged in Vyshneve.

Due to the scale of the destruction, the government decided to allocate funds from the reserve fund to assist the community. The funding will be directed, in particular, to the restoration of housing damaged as a result of the Russian shelling.

Decision discussed with the President

Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that the need to make prompt decisions regarding assistance to the affected community was discussed with the President of Ukraine.

Relief headquarters operating in the city

Since the night, relief headquarters have been deployed in Vyshneve, where residents can receive urgent assistance and consultations on compensation procedures.

According to the Prime Minister, 500 rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and over 400 police officers are working on site.

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