In Dnipropetrovsk region, officials of the State Migration Service were exposed for smuggling draft evaders abroad under the guise of deporting foreigners for $10,000

The investigation believes that two migration service employees forged documents and created fictitious data for the illegal departure of conscripts.

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In the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers exposed two employees of the State Migration Service suspected of organizing a scheme to illegally smuggle conscripted men across the state border. According to the investigation, they received 10,000 USD from each client for their services.

How the scheme worked

According to the Migration Police Department, the head and chief specialist of one of the departments of the Main Directorate of the State Migration Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region organized a scheme for the illegal departure of conscripts outside Ukraine under the guise of foreign citizens who were allegedly subject to forced deportation.

To implement the scheme, the officials forged official documents, produced falsified decisions on forced deportation, created fictitious records of non-existent foreigners, and entered false information into the Unified Information and Analytical System for Migration Process Management.

According to law enforcement, this allowed the men to cross the state border without hindrance.

According to operational information, the officials received 10,000 USD from each person for organizing the illegal departure.

During investigative actions, law enforcement seized mobile phones, electronic data carriers, and original official documents that have evidentiary value in the criminal proceedings.

Suspicion and further investigation

Based on the collected evidence, two suspects were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 and Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing preventive measures for them is currently being decided.

Law enforcement is also identifying all persons who may be involved in the operation of this illegal smuggling scheme across the state border.

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